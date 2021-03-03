Ten Students Receive Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarships

March 3, 2021

DES MOINES, IA, March 3, 2021 – The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) today awarded scholarships to 10 college students who intend to pursue careers in the pork industry. The Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship program is sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation, and managed and administered by NPPC. The award was announced at NPPC’s annual National Pork Industry Forum.

The 2021 winners of the $2,500 scholarships – named after the late NPPC vice president from Mt. Olive, N.C. – are:

Don Banks, North Carolina State University

Claire Christensen, Iowa State University

Grace Christensen, Iowa State University

Carla Edleman, Iowa State University

Aly Francis, Oklahoma State University

Seth Mitchell, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Abigail Ross, Iowa State University

Leah Ruen, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Heather Snow, University of Missouri

Isaac Wiley, Iowa State University

The scholarship program was introduced in 1990 by CME Group and NPPC to celebrate the 25th anniversary of CME hog futures. The scholarship was renamed in 2006 to honor the passing of NPPC board member Lois Britt, a lifetime supporter of agriculture.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must be undergraduates in a two-year swine program or a four-year college of agriculture.

“These bright young men and women represent the next generation of U.S. pork producers,” said NPPC President Howard “AV” Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. “We need to encourage, educate and nurture future leaders in our industry, and NPPC and CME Group are pleased to award these students with well-deserved scholarships,” he added.

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America’s 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.