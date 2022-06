National Pork Producers Council

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) works on behalf of an industry that reliably and responsibly brings high-quality pork to markets across the globe. Comprised of 42 affiliated state pork producer associations, NPPC fights for public policies, programs, and trade pacts that ensure the U.S. pork industry can continue to provide consumers with the world’s safest, most wholesome, and nutritious pork products.

As the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, National Pork Producers Council advocates for the social, environmental, and economic sustainability of U.S. pork producers and their partners by fighting for reasonable public policy defending our freedom to operate and expanding access to global markets.