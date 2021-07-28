July 28, 2021

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) – in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the American Association of Swine Veterinarians, the Swine Health Information Council and the National Pork Board – is committed to reducing the risk to the U.S. swine herd of contracting foreign animal diseases, including African Swine Fever. With ASF spreading in Asia and present in Europe and other parts of the world, U.S. border safeguards and producer precautions have never been more critical.

For additional resources on the risk presented by ASF and the collaborative efforts from the pork sector to prevent its spread to the U.S. herd, see below.