NPPC Congratulates Rod Snyder on EPA Appointment

October 7, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021 – The National Pork Producers Council today applauds the political appointment of Rod Snyder as senior adviser for agriculture to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan. Snyder, a long-time friend of agriculture and the pork industry, has worked at the intersection of agriculture and environmental issues for nearly two decades, most recently serving as president of Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture.

The following statement can be attributed to NPPC President Jen Sorenson:

“NPPC congratulates Rod Snyder on his appointment as Ag Adviser at the EPA. NPPC has worked with Rod over the years and commends his decades long dedication to protecting the environment and the livelihoods of America’s farmers. NPPC looks forward to engaging with him in this new role on issues of importance to U.S. pork producers as we continue to produce the highest-quality, most affordable and nutritious protein in the world.”

NPPC in June was one of 14 signatories on a letter to the EPA recommending Snyder for this appointment.

# # #

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America’s 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.