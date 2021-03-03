NPPC Elects New Officers, Board Members

March 3, 2021

DES MOINES, IA, March 3, 2021 – The National Pork Producers Council today elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its National Pork Industry Forum.

Jen Sorenson was introduced as the 2021-2022 NPPC president. For the past decade, Sorenson has been with Iowa Select Farms, an Iowa farming business that markets more than five million hogs per year. She grew up on a livestock farm, raising pigs and row crops. In addition to serving on NPPC’s board, Sorenson chairs NPPC’s Labor Security Task Force.

Sorenson takes over from Howard “AV” Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, who becomes NPPC immediate past president and chairman of the council’s trade and nominating committees.

Terry Wolters of Pipestone, Minn., was elevated to president-elect. Wolters owns Stoney Creek Farms, where he has ownership in several sow farms and is a partner in Pipestone System. He is also a member of Wholestone Farms and is active in the Pipestone County Pork Producers Association, Minnesota Pork Producers Association and the South Dakota Pork Producers. He is chairman of NPPC’s Animal Health Food Security Policy Committee and also a member of the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Scott Hays of Monroe City, Mo., was elected to serve as NPPC vice president. He is a fifth-generation pork producer and the CEO of Two Mile Pork, LLC. He is chairman of NPPC’s Competitive Markets Committee and active on the Missouri Pork Association Board and committees, Missouri Corn Growers, Farm Bureau, Missouri Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow, Monroe City FFA, and Missouri Institute of Cooperatives.

Rob Brenneman of Washington, Iowa, and Jeb Stevens of Osgood, Ind., were elected as new members of the board.

They join current directors Craig Andersen of Centerville, S.D., Mark Cooper of Des Moines, Iowa, Bob Ivey of Goldsboro, N.C., Dr. Jeremy Pittman of Waverly, Va., Dr. Gordon Spronk of Pipestone, Minn., Duane Stateler of McComb, Ohio, Lori Stevermer of Easton, Minn., and Russ Vering of Howells, Neb. Cooper was re-elected to a new two-year term and Andersen and Stateler were re-elected to new three-year terms.

Elected for two-year terms to NPPC’s nominating committee were Adam Dohrman of Houstonia, Mo., and Jay Moore of Jackson, Minn.

“Guided by their many years of experience and diverse backgrounds, Jen, Terry and Scott will bring new insight and enthusiasm to NPPC and our producers,” said NPPC CEO Neil Dierks. “With the addition of our new board members, NPPC remains well positioned to advocate for the public policy interests of America’s pork producers.”

Additionally, delegates at today’s Forum passed two resolutions, including one supporting the

CME Group’s Pork Cutout contract, which was introduced in November 2020. NPPC fully supports the new contract as another risk management option, in addition to the Lean Hog contract. It plays a key role in enhancing market visibility, which is so important to maintaining a highly competitive and innovative pork production system in the United States. Delegates to NPPC’s annual meeting approved a motion calling on NPPC, in collaboration with the National Pork Board, to support the contract through training and education across the industry.

Delegates also passed a resolution to delay an increase to the contribution rate of NPPC’s strategic investment program until July 2022.

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America’s 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.