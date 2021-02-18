NPPC Applauds USDA For Extending COVID Vaccine Support

February 18, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 18, 2021 – Declared essential by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the onset of the COVID pandemic, hog farmers, veterinarians, livestock haulers, harvest facility employees and other workers across the pork supply chain play a vital role in our nation’s food security and rural economies. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to deploy qualified personnel across several states to assist in the administration of the COVID vaccine. NPPC applauds the USDA for taking this special action. The following statement is attributable to NPPC President Howard “A.V.” Roth, a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin.

“The U.S. pork industry takes its role as an essential economic sector seriously and has made considerable investments to ensure the safety of its workers while maintaining its commitment to the nation’s food security. Of course, vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 and we are grateful to the USDA for making personnel available to accelerate this national priority.”

Yesterday, NPPC launched a campaign, “You’re Essential, So It’s Essential,” to encourage U.S. pork industry workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible. For more information, visit https://nppc.org/essential/.

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America’s 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.