National Pork Producers Council Hires New Chief Executive Officer

December 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 1, 2021 –The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) announced Bryan Humphreys has been chosen as the organization’s new chief executive officer, effective Dec. 21, 2021, following the retirement of long-time leader Neil Dierks. Humphreys brings with him years of experience in the pork industry, including as a former NPPC employee, state association executive and National Pork Board senior vice president, as well as outside the industry as a campaign operative, lobbyist and business owner.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead NPPC as its CEO and continue the great work Mr. Dierks has done on behalf of America’s pork producers,” Humphreys said. “This role is not one to take lightly. As CEO, I will strive to advance the industry and protect producers’ freedom to operate through innovative strategies and new partnerships. I look forward to working alongside producers, stakeholders, state associations and the entire team at NPPC to make a lasting impact for farmers across the country. Together, we will build a coalition that is stronger than ever.”

Before joining NPPC, Humphreys worked at the National Pork Board (NPB) as a senior vice president. In this role, Humphreys oversaw a multimillion-dollar budget, implemented a nationwide producer outreach plan during the pandemic and strengthened relationships on behalf of the organization. In doing so, Humphreys helped guide the organization to exceed expectations set by the industry.

Prior to his role at NPB, Humphreys served as the executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council (OPC). At OPC, Humphreys cultivated award-winning producer image campaigns and fostered positive relationships with stakeholders and community members.

“For years, Bryan has been seen as a leader in the industry,” NPPC President Jen Sorenson said. “His strategic thinking and unique experiences embody the type of leadership we, as an industry, need to guide us through challenging times ahead. On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the team.”

Humphreys also served as the director of grassroots operations for NPPC and has several years of experience on political campaigns across the Midwest. Through these roles, Humphreys recruited advocates and volunteers to promote organization and campaign initiatives.

Humphreys is originally from Columbus Junction, Iowa, where he grew up on his family farm. Humphreys earned a bachelor’s from Iowa State University and a master’s degree from George Washington University. Today, Humphreys resides outside of Des Moines, Iowa, with his wife and son.

