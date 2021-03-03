Pork Alliance Membership Visionary Inducted into Hall of Fame

March 3, 2021

DES MOINES, IA, March 3, 2021 – Al Deutsch, a longtime pork-industry stalwart who was instrumental in building the National Pork Producers Council’s (NPPC) Pork Alliance membership, was inducted today into the organization’s Hall of Fame. Deutsch received the honor during the National Pork Industry Forum.

Deutsch grew up on a dairy and hog farm near Jordan, Minn. After completing school, he worked in civil engineering before transitioning to agriculture sales in 1976. He held sales positions at two building and equipment companies for the next 17 years. In 1993, Grain Systems Inc. purchased his employer AAA Associates, which later became Automated Production Systems. He remained at the company until his retirement in 2018.

In the early 1990s, NPPC worked on efforts to strengthen the bond between producers and other industry participants, recognizing it was key to a successful organization. The result was the formation of Pork Alliance.

Along with other key players, Deutsch was instrumental in the development of Pork Alliance. “Those who have skin in the game could meet together and better understand each other’s issues and needs,” he explained. “I am most proud of the way it expanded the voice of the industry, while still staying true to its roots as a producer-run organization. Working together is better than working in silos,” he added.

Thanks in part to Deutsch’s visionary leadership and volunteer efforts, there are now more than 100 members and partners of the NPPC Pork Alliance.

Previously, Deutsch served as the Alliance representative on NPPC’s board of directors and was a member of the Illinois Pork Producers Association’s board of directors. He continues to serve as an active NPPC committee member.

“With more than 40 years of service, Al Deutsch has made an indelible mark on the pork industry and we owe him a debt of gratitude,” said NPPC CEO Neil Dierks. “By expanding NPPC membership and broadening our base, we can better understand and serve the needs of our producers. For his ongoing leadership in our industry, we are pleased to induct Al into the Pork Industry Hall of Fame.”

