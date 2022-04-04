Pender Leads NPPC Public Policy Communications

April 4, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 4, 2022 — Annemarie Pender has been hired by the National Pork Producers Council as assistant vice president for marketing and communications. She began her duties today, working out of NPPC’s Washington, DC, public policy office.

“Annemarie is a strategic thinker with 15-plus years of experience, developing and implementing integrated communications and marketing strategies,” said NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys. “She’ll be a tremendous asset to NPPC as we look to create a more coordinated marketing and communications plan for the pork industry.”

A native of Florida, Pender received a bachelor’s degree in history from Christopher Newport University and a master’s in public communications from American University, where she taught strategic communications for several years as an adjunct professor.

Before joining NPPC, Pender was vice president of communications for Autos Drive America, where she played a key role in launching the newly created association and led the transformation of its brand. She spent 10 years at the Association for Global Automakers, designing and managing large-scale public affairs campaign initiatives, leveraging public relations, advertising, journalism and events.

Pender previously was a member of the public affairs teams at American Honda Motor Company Inc., Mazda North American Operations and the Association of International Automobile Manufacturers. She gained government relations experience working for the American Textile Manufacturers Institute.

“I’m excited to be working for an industry that supports more than half a million U.S. jobs and provides safe, high-quality pork for consumers here and around the world,” said Pender. “I look forward to helping NPPC achieve its public policy objectives and telling the story about America’s 60,000 pork producers’ commitment to caring for their animals, employees, communities and the environment.”

NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America’s 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, protecting the environment and public health and providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nppc.org.